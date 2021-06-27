Photo Credit: Stefano Meloni / Spokesperson Bureau, Israel Embassy Rome

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters at a presser just before his first-ever meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday in Rome, “Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna.

Lapid said his agenda for their talks included, “strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, working to minimize conflict between us and the Palestinians, while making life better for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

But first it seems he found it necessary to further drive home the message of his distaste for the accomplishments of the prior government.

“There is no relationship more important to Israel than the United States of America,” Lapid said in his remarks. “There is no friend more loyal to the United States than Israel.

“In the past few years mistakes were made. Israel’s bi-partisan standing was hurt. We will fix those mistakes together,” Lapid promised.

The two officials were already in touch with each other by phone ten days ago; according to a statement by the State Dept. they discussed “regional opportunities and challenges.”

Blinken and Lapid had already agreed to maintain a “no surprises” policy between their two countries – particularly over Iran – and to maintain regular contact, according to a statement by Israel.

“We believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct and professional conversations, not in press conferences.”

The governments of the two countries share the same goals, Lapid said; the disagreements are over the way to achieve them.

“Like me, [Blinken] grew up in the home of a Holocaust survivor, who always said that the world has a responsibility to ensure Israel’s peace and security.

“Mr. Secretary, I know we can count on you,” Lapid said. “We will have disagreements, but they are not about the essence, they are about how to get there.”

Lapid also thanked Blinken for America’s support for normalization between Israel and Arab nations.

“I look forward to working with you to widen the circle of peace in our region,” Lapid said. “That is the best way to bring stability and prosperity to the Middle East.”

Lapid was set to meet in Rome with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani later in the day on Sunday, and with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Lapid is also scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday – on the first-ever official visit for an Israeli government minister to the UAE — for the official inauguration of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and the Israeli Consulate in Dubai.

Prior to his meeting with Lapid, Blinken had spoken with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday to discuss “progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security and economic reform,” according to a statement issued by State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price.

The two men “also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace agreements, and Sudan’s commitment to normalizing relations with Israel,” Price said.

Blinken “reaffirmed US support for Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led Transitional Government,” Price added.