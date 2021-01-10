Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

More than a thousand patients are listed in very serious condition this weekend due to the novel coronavirus, hitting a peak since the start of the pandemic in Israel.

Of deep concern is the fact that this time the statistic includes three teenagers and two little girls under age 10.

Of the 81,858 people who were tested on Saturday, 5,047 were diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in a 6.3 percent contagion rate.

More than 60 Israelis died from the virus over the weekend, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,651.

Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Strikes in Jerusalem

In addition, a 23-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem with the life-threatening multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS), which he developed 24 hours after having been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Among other things, the multi-system inflammatory syndrome can cause severe damage to the heart.

According to a report broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 news team, the doctors discovered that the young man, who is a social worker, had contracted COVID-19 prior to being vaccinated. However, he had no symptoms, and it is not clear whether he even realized that he had the virus prior to being inoculated.

Professor Dror Mevorah, director of the coronavirus department at Hadassah Medical Center, said he reported the case immediately the Israel’s Health Minister and to the World Health Organization.

But it is also important for readers to be aware: check with your physician prior to being inoculated if you suspect you may have, or know that you currently have, or you already had the novel coronavirus.

It could save you a great deal of difficulty.