Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadaz / TPS
The Corona ICU at Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2020

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Monday evening that 1,507 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed over the prior 24-hour period; 19,687 results were obtained from COVID-19 tests that were carried out on Sunday.

A total of 52,003 Israelis have been sick with the virus since the start of the pandemic; at present, there are 29,201 active cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 264 patients are in very serious condition, including 80 patients requiring ventilator support.

A total of 415 Israelis have died from the virus up to this point.

