Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadaz / TPS

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Monday evening that 1,507 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed over the prior 24-hour period; 19,687 results were obtained from COVID-19 tests that were carried out on Sunday.

A total of 52,003 Israelis have been sick with the virus since the start of the pandemic; at present, there are 29,201 active cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 264 patients are in very serious condition, including 80 patients requiring ventilator support.

A total of 415 Israelis have died from the virus up to this point.