Photo Credit: IDF

Syrian air defenses were activated late Monday night as multiple sites were targeted in strikes that allegedly targeted areas near Damascus International Airport, a pro-Iranian militia site near the city of Kiswa and a site in southern Syria near Israel’s northern border.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Footage of the Israeli strike in the vicinity of Damascus an hour ago! <a href=”https://t.co/meUM67hJpf”>pic.twitter.com/meUM67hJpf</a></p>— Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BeholdIsrael/status/1285303086119030785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Numerous sources attributed the sites to the Israeli Air Force, including the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which reported, “The Army Air defenses confronted an Israeli missile aggression in the airspace of Sothern Damascus, shooting down the majority of the missiles.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BREAKING</a>: <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Israel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Israel</a> Air Force is now targeting <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IRGC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IRGC</a> & <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SAA</a> targets in south of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Damascus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Damascus</a>. Video shows Pantsir S1E or S2 air defense systems of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Syria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Syria</a> Arab Air Defense Force launching their missiles at the Delilah cruise missiles launched by <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IAF</a>'s F-16Is at <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Damscus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Damscus</a> now ? <a href=”https://t.co/mmOLZDu9d2″>pic.twitter.com/mmOLZDu9d2</a></p>— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1285292672396210187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Syria’s military said the Israeli Air Force “launched a number of missiles” at 9:48 pm Monday from the Israeli side of the Golan Heights at “the southern part of Damascus.

“The source added that the army air defenses … shot down the majority of the missiles, affirming that the losses were restricted to the materials.”

This a developing story.