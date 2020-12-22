Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Public Domain / Planecrazy20

The Middle Eastern nation of Kuwait has joined other Arab states in the region to close its borders against the contagion of the new mutating variant of COVID-19 spreading in Europe and elsewhere around the world.

Israel barred international visitors, with the exception of diplomats, beginning Wednesday 10 pm (Dec. 23, 2020) until January 1, 2021. Israeli citizens returning from abroad are required to enter government-operated “coronavirus hotels” for a mandatory 10- to 14-day quarantine.

Advertisement



Flights to and from Kuwait International Airport are suspended; the land crossings and seaports were also shut down, effective 11 pm Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) until Friday, January 21, 2021, Kuwait’s government communications office announced.

Kuwait is the third nation in the Gulf Cooperation Council to close its borders out of concerns about the new mutation.

Saudi Arabia and Oman took similar measures, although both said they would only close their borders initially for a week and would then decide whether to extend the closure. Oman has allowed cargo services to continue to operate.