The Health Ministry has ordered genetic sequencing for Israelis returning from abroad, effective immediately, as well as those in quarantine who are found to be positive for COVID-19.

Israelis returning from abroad are required to enter government-operated coronavirus hotels for a mandatory 10 to 14-day quarantine period due to concerns over the spread of a new mutation of the virus.

Testing is being carried out to determine whether the travelers are carrying the new variant of the novel coronavirus that has appeared in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

A separate form of that mutation has also appeared in South Africa, where a second, more aggressive wave of the coronavirus began earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Israel all decided this week to close their borders to all foreign travelers out of concern the new mutation could spread further, possibly within their borders as well.

Final Warnings to Travelers Issued in Israel

In Israel, the government issued a set of final instructions on Tuesday evening, warning that foreign nationals arriving on flights originating from Great Britain, Denmark and South Africa “are not allowed to enter Israel, effective immediately,” including nationals of other countries, and including journalists arriving on the flights as well.

In addition, the government announced there are no more “green countries,” and said effective immediately, all countries are “red” and entry to Israel from any country requires quarantine.

“As of 22:00 on Wednesday, (December 23, 2020) there will be a requirement to quarantine in a designated hotel upon entry to Israel. This is the policy of the Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command, which are responsible for the issue, and includes everyone – Israelis and foreign nationals alike, of all professions, entering Israel from any country worldwide,” the government said in its notice.

“Those who are able to enter Israel before 22:00 on Wednesday will be allowed to quarantine at home.”

The official period of quarantine is 14 days. However, conditional on two negative PCR tests, this period can be shortened to 10 days only. The first PCR test should be done as soon as possible, and the second test on the ninth day from arrival and no less than 24 hours after the first test. People in quarantine must take their PCR tests in drive-in facilities.

“We wish you good health, Merry Christmas and as happy a New Year as possible,” the government communique added in more than a touch of irony.