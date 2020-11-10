Photo Credit: Haim Zach/GPO
November 10, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden speaking in Gettysburg, Pa., on Oct. 7, 2020. Source: Joe Biden/Facebook.
Biden administration will likely seek to make its own stamp on the Middle East, say experts
ISRAEL KASNETTJNS
Michal Hatuel-Radoshitzky, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, states it is safe to assume that the incoming president’s initial energies will be internally focused due to the coronavirus and the economy. In addressing the Mideast, the priority is likely to focus on Iran and the nuclear deal, followed by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Assessing some of the damage after Kristallnacht, “The Night of Broken Glass,” in Germany on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Credit: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
On Kristallnacht anniversary, presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany call for stand against hatred
JNS
“Never again means never again,” declare Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Austria’s Alexander Van der Bellen and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a joint video clip.
BRIEFMarch of the Living launches global interfaith initiative to commemorate Kristallnacht
People of all religions and backgrounds are invited to write messages of hope on the campaign website.
Israel’s president shouldn’t obfuscate the particularity of anti-Semitism
Shame on Reuven Rivlin for marking the anniversary of Kristallnacht by taking a general stand against all forms of hatred.
FEATUREKnowledge is power against hate: Online course designed to set Holocaust record straight
DEBORAH FINEBLUM
Initially geared to help educators, the free program was designed to help everyone from parents, grandparents, clergy of all faiths, youth-group leaders and the general public seeking a way to begin to understand what really happened.
JONATHAN S. TOBINJNS
A man who exemplified what it meant to be a Jewish leader
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. Credit: Office of Rabbi Sacks (rabbisacks.org/about-us/).
NEWSJewish groups mourn loss of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
“His many writings and presentations will always be treasured by the Jewish people and others of all faiths,” said the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
BRIEFRivlin mourns passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
“Rabbi Sacks bravely faced difficult questions and always found the right words to illuminate the Torah and explain its paths,” says Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
The Cave of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron, Dec. 4, 2019. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
New housing permits in Hebron could bolster Jewish presence in city
ISRAEL KASNETTJNS
Local Jewish leaders commend the move to permit the first new housing since 2002, which they hope will attract young couples to the city, while an anti-settlement NGO argues that permits are illegal. A court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.
BRIEFIsraeli government approves establishment of new town in Negev
New settlement, tentatively named Hanun, to be home to 500 families; Sdot Regional Council head thanks Israeli premier, praises government for “Zionist act of first order.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new COVID-19 rapid-testing facility at Ben Gurion International Airport on Nov. 9, 2020. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO.
Netanyahu welcomes Pfizer vaccine announcement, says ‘end is in view’ for pandemic
JNS
The Israeli prime minister attends the inauguration of an “innovative” coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion International Airport.
A doctor without borders
ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMANISRAEL21C
Israeli orthopedic surgeon Dr. Elhanan Bar-On, the head of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response. Photo: Sheba Medical Center.
U.S. Department of Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
US enacts new sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals
JNS
The moves freeze any U.S. assets of those sanctioned and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh at the Third GECF Summit, May 24, 2015. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Report: Iranian official says country’s oil industry won’t succumb to ‘flood’ of US sanctions
JNS
Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh’s comments came in the wake of reports that the Trump administration is coordinating with Israel and the Gulf States to impose new sanctions on Tehran.
Professor Itamar Grotto attends a press conference at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on Dec. 20, 2009. Photo by Flash90.
In surprise move, third top Israeli health official resigns
MAYTAL YASUR BEIT-ORISRAEL HAYOM
Citing a “demanding year” on the front lines due to the fight against COVID-19, Health Ministry Deputy Director Itamar Grotto says it’s time for a “new path.”
United Arab Emirates Federal National Council member Dirar Belhoul al-Falasi is interviewed by Kuwait's Diwan Al-Mulla Online TV on Oct. 13, 2020. (MEMRI)
UAE official: Palestinian leaders are ‘small-time hucksters,’ Iran to blame for regional ills
MEMRI
UAE Federal Council Member Dirar Belhoul al-Falasi: “Hamas fired missiles from the roof of a Gaza hospital; Palestinians rejected COVID-19 aid because they wouldn't have been able to sell it.”
Some of the weapons found in the possession of West Bank Palestinian minors reportedly recruited by Hamas to carry out terror attacks in Israel. Photo: Israel Security Agency
Shin Bet thwarts Hamas attempt to recruits West Bank minors for terror attacks in Israel
LILACH SHOVAL AND JNS STAFFISRAEL HAYOM
Two Palestinian teens were reportedly ordered to gather intelligence on Israeli settlements, stage shooting attacks and attempt the abduction of Israelis, says Israel’s Shin Bet security agency.
Hotels on Tel Aviv's coastline are seen from Jaffa on March 26, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israeli Tourism Ministry to grant hotels up to $89 million to cover COVID losses
JNS
The decision to provide money to the ailing industry was made in August, but the funds have yet to be distributed due to disagreements over which establishments should be deemed eligible.
A flydubai A6-FDC shortly after taking off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh, Aug. 3, 2012. Photo: Faisal Akram via Wikimedia Commons.
First direct tourist flight from Israel to UAE touches down in Dubai
JNS
“We are here today to normalize the normalization in reality,” says Hussein Suleiman, the leader of a delegation of Arab businessmen aboard the flight.
a 1,000-year-old juglet and gold coins from the Fatimid period, unearthed in the Old City of Jerusalem in Oct. 2020. Photo: Dafna Gazit/Israel Antiquities Authority.
Pottery juglet containing 1,000-year-old gold coins unearthed in Jerusalem
ISRAEL HAYOM
This is the first time in 50 years that a gold cache from the Fatimid period has been discovered in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. senate Jon Ossoff at a campaign rally in Athens, Ga.. on Oct. 27, 2020. Source: Jon Ossoff via Facebook.
In Georgia, Senate candidates Perdue and Ossoff head to January runoff
JACKSON RICHMANJNS
Another runoff in the state on Jan. 5 will take place between incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.
NEWSGA’s Warnock signed letter likening Israel’s policies on Palestinians to apartheid
JACKSON RICHMAN
A spokesman for the Democratic candidate for Georgia's Senate seat said Rev. Raphael Warnock “has deep respect for the invaluable relationship the United States has with Israel."
Frontline health-care workers in Israel receive flowers as part of the Shabbat Project 2020. Credit: Courtesy.
40,000 people send flowers to COVID heroes as part of Shabbat Project 2020
JNS
They included a personal message from each sender to offer recipients comfort as the world reels from a pandemic and a divisive U.S. election.
FEATUREReinvented Shabbat Project to ‘bring Shabbat home’ in more than 1,600 cities worldwide
“You could attend a challah bake in Singapore, sit in on a Shabbat cooking class in Panama, enjoy Kabbalat Shabbat at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and end off with Havdalah in Colombia.”
COLUMN‘Flowers for Shabbat’: Healing our divisions
RABBI WARREN GOLDSTEIN
The light of the candles allows us to savor the experience of being together to create an atmosphere of tranquility; when people are able to see each other’s faces, they can really connect.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin presents Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mandate to form a new government after the results of the country's general election were announced, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Rivlin and Netanyahu congratulate Biden on election win, thank Trump
JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Joe Biden “a great friend of Israel” and thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for taking the U.S.-Israel alliance to “unprecedented heights.”
NEWSJewish, Israel-related groups react to projected Biden win in presidential election
JACKSON RICHMAN
“AIPAC congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory,” said the pro-Israel lobby in a statement.
BRIEFAbbas congratulates Biden as Palestinians celebrate Trump’s defeat
The Palestinian Authority leader also alluded to the possibility that the P.A. would would end its boycott of the administration in Washington when the president-elect assumes office.
Israeli poet Natan Zach, who died on Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 89. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel Prize-winning poet Natan Zach dies at 89
RUTH KADOSHISRAEL HAYOM
He published more than two dozen books, including several that were translated into other languages, and won a number of international prizes.
IDF forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack, near al-Fawwar refugee camp southwest of Hebron, on Nov. 8, 2020. Photo: Israel Defense Forces.
IDF troops neutralize assailant following attempted stabbing attack
JNS
Israeli forces open fire after the suspect approaches with a drawn knife, ignoring calls to stop. No Israeli casualties were reported; the attacker was evacuated to the hospital.
“Valley of Tears” (“Sha’at Ne’ila”), the Kan-produced, HBO Max-purchased TV series on the Yom Kippur War. Source: YouTube/Screenshot.
Israeli TV hit shines light on female soldier killed in Yom Kippur War
MOSHE WEISSTUCHISRAEL HAYOM
Niva Shaul was among the 2,673 IDF troops who lost their lives during the fighting in October 1973.
Sheikh Issam Amira delivers a sermon praising the terrorist who beheaded history teacher Samuel Paty in France on Oct. 16. Source: MEMRI TV/Screenshot.
Sheikh banned from Temple Mount for lauding decapitation of teacher in France
JNS
Sheikh Issam Amira’s sermon praising the terrorist who beheaded Samuel Paty in Paris was brought to the attention of Jerusalem District Police by watchdog group Im Tirtzu.
A phone with the Facebook logo. Credit: Pikrepo.
Facebook uncovers Iranian operation supporting anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel
JNS
The platform said a network used fake accounts to develop fictitious personas who purported to be based in Israel and Iraq.
French ‘olim’ help fill needed health-care gaps in northern Israel
JUDY LASH BALINTJNS
A view of the Galilee Medical Center located in Nahariya, Israel. Credit: Galilee Medical Center.
Tel Aviv University develops, builds and plans to launch small satellite into orbit
JNS
The TAU-SAT1 nanosatellite. Credit: Tel Aviv University.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, March 2016. Credit: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Wikimedia Commons.
What the next US administration could mean for Israel and the Middle East
ISRAEL KASNETTJNS
While the election results still remain unclear, observers have questioned whether a potential Biden administration could treat Israel with some level of hostility that was especially seen during the last few months of the Obama administration.
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in October 2020. Source: Kamala Harris via Facebook.
Harris: Biden administration would reverse several Trump policies on Palestinians
JNS
The Democratic vice-presidential nominee pledged to restore aid to the Palestinians, and reopen the U.S. consulate in eastern Jerusalem and the PLO mission in Washington.
Cyber attackers around the world, ranging from criminals to state actors, are taking advantage of the massive global shift to working from home in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PXhere.com.
Cyber attackers are ‘taking advantage’ of mass shift in working from home
YAAKOV LAPPINJNS
Former CIA director David Petraeus spoke with the former Israeli commander of the 8200 Signals Intelligence Unit about threats affecting the world, noting that attackers are going after personal data, intellectual property, sensitive transactions and a host of other items.
A MQ-9 Reaper US military unmanned aerial vehicle prepares to land after a mission in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The Reaper has the ability to carry both precision-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles. Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson via Wikimedia Commons.
US State Department notifies Congress of $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE
JNS
The move comes a week after the Trump administration reports that it intends to sell 50 F-35 fighter jets to the UAE.
BRIEFReport: Administration approves sending F-22 fighter jets to Israel
Such a sale would require U.S. congressional approval, but not before passing and enacting legislation to overturn a 1998 law that prohibits the United States from exporting the F-22.
Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil. Source: Screenshot.
Trump administration sanctions pro-Hezbollah Lebanese politician
JNS
Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, has been targeted for corruption.
Flag of Greece. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Greek court convicts newspaper publisher for defaming Jewish leader
JNS
“A crude Jew who runs a loan-shark firm has bought the debts of poor Greeks,” wrote Stefanos Chios, publisher of “Makeleio.”
Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich at a conference in Lod on July 22, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
MK urges application of sovereignty before new US president sworn in
JNS
“If [U.S. President Donald] Trump indeed loses, we will have to take this measure,” said Yamina Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich.
Shuttered retail shops on a normally busy street in Jerusalem, Nov. 4, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Netanyahu: Retail shops to reopen Sunday with four-customer limit
JNS
If the COVID-19 morbidity rate increases, “we will need to stop and maybe tighten the restrictions,” warns the Israeli premier.
Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Source: Trump campaign via Facebook/Biden Campaign via Facebook.
Poll: Trump, Biden hit new highs, lows among Jewish vote
JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump received 30.5 percent of the Jewish vote, while former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden got 60.6 percent, according to a Republican Jewish Coalition survey.
BRIEFFederation head: No known issues with Jewish voters, polling places in US
“As has always been the case, Jews in the United States committed themselves to our civic process, voting and working for candidates of both major parties,” said Eric Fingerhut.
U.S. Congress. Credit: Pixabay.
Next Congress likely to continue a strong Jewish presence
JNS
Several Jewish congressional members are expected to retain prominent leadership roles in the 117th Congress.
BRIEFPro-BDS candidates, far-right Greene win congressional races
Incumbent Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and progressive Cori Bush in Missouri won their respective congressional races, as did Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia.
