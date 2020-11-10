Photo Credit: Beshr Abdulhadi / Flickr

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on 19 entities and individuals on Monday that it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime.

Among those sanctioned were the National Defense Forces, the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Syrian Air Force Intelligence Unit chief Ghassan Ismail and Syrian Political Security Directorate head Nasr al-Ali.

“The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the repression conducted by the regime,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the “sanctions targeting military commanders, members of parliament, Government of Syria entities, and financiers, highlight how deeply the Assad regime has corrupted Syria’s institutions.”

The moves freeze any U.S. assets of those sanctioned and generally bars Americans from dealing with these individuals.