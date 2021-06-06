Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel’s Health Ministry has announced the requirement to wear a mask indoors will be lifted on June 15, according to Walla! News.

For everyone, that is, except school children, who will continue to be required to wear masks during their classes since nearly none of the students under age 16 have been vaccinated thus far.

The decision to end the restriction marks the end of a requirement that essentially stood alone among COVID-19 requirements that have remained.

Travelers leaving or entering the country are still required to obtain a PCR test within 72 hours of entering the airport, whether they are vaccinated or not.