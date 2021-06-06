Photo Credit: IDF
Blurred faces, for security reasons, lead the IDF's secret defense against anti-Israel cyber warfare.

This year, for the first time, the Israel National Cyber Directorate is hosting the annual cyber conference of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD; https://oecd-events.org/digital-security-for-prosperity). The conference, which will open on June 7 and last for three days, will focus on “Local Challenges – Global Solutions”. Participating in the conference will be approximately 60 countries and 40 lecturers from Israel and around the world. As part of the conference, which is being held for the third year, Israel will promote multinational practical cooperation in the field of cyber protection.

According to Yigal Unna, Director-General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, who will open the conference, “Our national ability to effectively deal with attacks and strengthen defense also largely depends on our ability to remove barriers and work faster between us – between domains, bodies and countries. It is time to upgrade cooperation – beyond the bilateral collaborations that currently exist between countries and make them multinational. Cyber defense is done as a community.”

Advertisement

The conference includes eight sessions, including: International cybersecurity cooperation, supply chain security, cyber insurance, government digitization processes, cybersecurity standardization and certification and more.

Among the prominent lecturers at the conference: Yigal Unna, Director-General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate; Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General; Alon Ushpiz, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; John Watters, President & COO FireEye; Udi Mokadi, Co-Founder, Chairperson & CEO of the Israeli Cyber Company CyberArk and more.

The conference will be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participation is by invitation only. To apply for an invitation, please click here.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: No More Masks, Indoors or Out, Effective June 15
Next articleBetween Conflict and Containment: Jewish-Arab Relations in Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...