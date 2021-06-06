Photo Credit: IDF

This year, for the first time, the Israel National Cyber Directorate is hosting the annual cyber conference of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD; https://oecd-events.org/digital-security-for-prosperity). The conference, which will open on June 7 and last for three days, will focus on “Local Challenges – Global Solutions”. Participating in the conference will be approximately 60 countries and 40 lecturers from Israel and around the world. As part of the conference, which is being held for the third year, Israel will promote multinational practical cooperation in the field of cyber protection.

According to Yigal Unna, Director-General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, who will open the conference, “Our national ability to effectively deal with attacks and strengthen defense also largely depends on our ability to remove barriers and work faster between us – between domains, bodies and countries. It is time to upgrade cooperation – beyond the bilateral collaborations that currently exist between countries and make them multinational. Cyber defense is done as a community.”

The conference includes eight sessions, including: International cybersecurity cooperation, supply chain security, cyber insurance, government digitization processes, cybersecurity standardization and certification and more.

Among the prominent lecturers at the conference: Yigal Unna, Director-General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate; Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General; Alon Ushpiz, Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; John Watters, President & COO FireEye; Udi Mokadi, Co-Founder, Chairperson & CEO of the Israeli Cyber Company CyberArk and more.

The conference will be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participation is by invitation only. To apply for an invitation, please click here.