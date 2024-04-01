Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery overnight Monday under full anesthesia at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, following an examination last Tuesday that revealed he was suffering from a hernia.

Netanyahu was replaced temporarily by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

At 2 AM, the hospital announced that “the operation was completed successfully, and he is in good condition.”

Professor Alon Pikarski, the director of the surgical department who performed the surgery, said everything went successfully as expected, and “the prime minister is awake and talking to his family.”

