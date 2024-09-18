Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash90

Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital, was recognized on Tuesday by Newsweek and by Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, as one of the top 10 best smart hospitals in the world (World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025). Sheba’s ranking at number 10 is the first time the hospital has placed in the top 10 list, having previously ranked 13th in 2023 and 2024.

Only one other hospital outside the US is among the top 10: Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin was ranked 8th. The other smartest medical centers, from 1st to 9th:

Advertisement





Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland

Mayo Clinic, Rochester

The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital

Over the past year, Sheba has emerged as a global leader in medical technology innovation, with several startups incubated within its facilities achieving successful exits valued at nearly $1 billion. These companies were developed from the concept stage through to full implementation at Sheba and are already making groundbreaking contributions to healthcare worldwide. The accolade was achieved despite the challenges of the ongoing war and underscores Sheba’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality healthcare through and developing the most innovative health tech advancements.

Sheba’s innovation success is driven by ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the hospital’s cutting-edge innovation platform. ARC connects doctors, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors across a global network to foster the development of advanced health tech solutions. Through ARC, Sheba has become a leader in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare, enhancing core clinical processes, and improving patient outcomes. AI technologies developed and implemented at Sheba are streamlining the work of medical teams, improving diagnostics, and personalizing treatment plans as part of Sheba’s ambitious journey to becoming a fully AI-based hospital.

Sheba is the first Israeli hospital to make it to the Top 10 Smart Hospitals list, joining the ranks of other leading institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital. This year’s ranking, which assessed hospitals from over 30 countries, was based on hospitals’ use of digital technologies, including AI, robotics, telemedicine, and digital imaging, and was informed by an online survey of hospital managers and healthcare professionals around the world.

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center, said: “The entrepreneurial and innovative DNA that drives nearly $1 billion in tech exits is also what makes Sheba one of the smartest hospitals in the world. We are not far from the day when Israel’s next healthcare unicorn will emerge from our system. If we don’t break the mindset that sees healthcare as a financial burden and start viewing it as a fruitful investment, we will not only lose valuable personnel but also miss a golden opportunity to turn the health system into a major growth engine for the entire economy.”

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Director of ARC and Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Transformation Officer at Sheba Medical Center said: “In recent years, we’ve seen a significant leap in the medical field, particularly in technologies and medical devices, which have set a new standard for advanced care. At Sheba’s ARC, we identify needs and innovations through collaboration between entrepreneurs and clinicians, transforming them into cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digitization, all aimed at delivering better and more efficient healthcare.

Share this article on WhatsApp: