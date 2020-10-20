Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash90

Sheba Medical Center’s ARC innovation hub on Tuesday unveiled its newly formed partnership with Newsight Imaging’s spinoff company-VIRUSIGHT DIAGNOSTIC.

Founded in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virusight, which is an AI software company, was created to develop an accurate, real-time virus diagnosis solution. The company uses unique spectral acquisition and analysis technology, for pathogenic diagnosis.

The company is currently developing and testing revolutionary COVID-19 rapid tests, based on Newsight Imaging’s spectral technology while using a non-invasive oral rinse. The technology allows for an immediate, affordable, and portable solution, which will be able to identify other viruses in the near future.

During the past few months, the company’s rapid COVID-19 test has been tested on hundreds of patients at Sheba with a high success rate. The buzz surrounding this unique solution has spurred interest from government agencies and companies around the globe.

In a ground-breaking effort to keep international airports open and providing safe travel for both tourists and business executives in the COVID-19 era, Virusight has initiated a pilot program for rapid screening of airline passengers with ICTS Europe, a leading security provider at major airports across the globe.

Eli Assolin, CEO of Newsight and Board Chairman at Virusight added, “We are in the midst of expanding our pilot programs in Europe and around the world and hope to receive emergency use approval from the FDA in the USA in the coming months. Our strategy is to enable a return to a normal lifestyle by selecting the best-in-class partners in each domain.”

Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center stated, “This agreement, is an important milestone for the company, as digital health will transform healthcare. This is yet another example of leveraging AI technology to mitigate COVID-19. We formed ARC, our innovation model with the aim to accelerate innovation through redesign healthcare by collaborating with partners. This is an active example of the model at work.”