Two crewmen, a UK and a Romanian national, are reported dead in an attack on the Mercer Street, an Israeli-operated oil tanker that was sailing off the coast of Oman. The attack happened on Thursday night. There are unconfirmed reports that the ship was attacked by a drone.

The tanker is operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is owned by Eyal Ofer. It flies under a Liberian flag. The ship’s owner is Japanese.

The ship was traveling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo on board, according to Zodiac Maritime. The attack happened northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.

It is suspected that the attack was done by the Iranians, as part of the ongoing shadow war between Israel and the Islamic regime, though the company is describing it as a piracy incident.