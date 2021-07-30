Photo Credit: Google Maps
Masirah Island, Oman

Two crewmen, a UK and a Romanian national, are reported dead in an attack on the Mercer Street, an Israeli-operated oil tanker that was sailing off the coast of Oman. The attack happened on Thursday night. There are unconfirmed reports that the ship was attacked by a drone.

The tanker is operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is owned by Eyal Ofer. It flies under a Liberian flag. The ship’s owner is Japanese.

Advertisement

The ship was traveling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo on board, according to Zodiac Maritime. The attack happened northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.

It is suspected that the attack was done by the Iranians, as part of the ongoing shadow war between Israel and the Islamic regime, though the company is describing it as a piracy incident.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDear Dr. Yael
Next article“The Street Was Covered with Blood and Bodies,” The Sbarro Bombing
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.
Loading Facebook Comments ...