Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Two dead and four injured in an accident on Sunday on Elias Street in Tirat HaCarmel near Haifa, when a container fell from a great height on several workers at a construction site. The injured were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

טירת הכרמל pic.twitter.com/s7GTWuvaIF — חדשות ישראל והעולם הערבי (@LTwrt) August 21, 2022

According to eyewitnesses, the freight elevator of the construction site fell from a great height on the container which was also suspended at a considerable height, causing it to overturn and crush two workers to death.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Batel Janet Habakuk who was one of the first responders at the scene reported that “according to workers at the construction site, a service elevator collapsed on a container where workers were stationed and the container proceeded to fall into the courtyard of the construction site. At this time there are two people injured who are not conscious and are still trapped inside. Firefighters are working to extract them. Additionally, together with other first responders that arrived, I treated four people who sustained injuries and are in serious and moderate conditions respectively.”

Rambam Hospital issued a statement saying: “The first casualty was brought a few minutes ago to the urgent trauma center at the Rambam Medical Center while he is conscious, suffering from injuries of varying degrees of severity. A second casualty was also admitted to the urgent trauma center with various injuries, also conscious. The third casualty in serious condition was taken in at this moment in the shock room.”