Photo Credit: IDF

IDF soldiers who have immigrated to Israel from around the world and are heading to elite units as lone soldiers participated Monday in the “Mikey Team” special training combat fitness course.

Advertisement



The recruits will undergo a combat fitness course in the near future that will physically and mentally prepare them for what’s ahead.

As part of the IDF General Staff program held Monday in Jerusalem, the trainees were able to sample the “sacred activities of the Israeli canines,” the IDF said.

The trainees were able to get a taste of working with the “fighters on all fours” both in the field of rescue and in the field of defense.