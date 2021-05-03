Photo Credit: Yediot M'HaShetach B'Telegram
Terrorist vehicle torched by Arab villagers to destroy evidence that would lead to identification of the attacker/s

The getaway car in which terrorist/s escaped after shooting three young Israeli men Sunday evening at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria has been found in an Arab village located close to the site where the attack took place.

The vehicle was found by Israeli security forces in the Arab village of Aqraba, close to the Tapuach Junction.

However, the residents of the village set fire to the vehicle to ensure the destruction of any existing evidence that could identify the perpetrator/s of the attack.

Photos and live video of the conflagration were uploaded to social media by Arab residents.

Israeli security forces have been conducting most of their searches for the terrorist/s in Aqraba.

IDF Chief of Staff Major-General Aviv Kochavi visited the site of Sunday night’s terror attack at the Tapuach junction on Monday morning. Kochavi conducted a situation assessment, in which the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier-General Yaniv Alaluf, reviewed the deployment of forces in the sector in light of recent events.

It was decided that additional IDF combat soldiers will be reinforcing the Judea and Samaria Division in accordance with ongoing IDF situational assessment. “We will continue to operate against terror,” the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
