Photo Credit: Flash 90

One out of every 10 American immigrants to Israel (olim) moved to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria last year, according to data released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The figure – 333 new residents in Judea and Samaria, out of 3,480 new immigrant residents in the regions — signifies a rate three times the 2021 national average for all new immigrants to the country.

According to the nation’s data-keeper, just over three percent of all new immigrants (3.2 percent) moved to Judea and Samaria last year, including the dual US-Israeli nationals.

Approximately 4,000 US citizens immigrated on aliya to the Jewish State last year, the highest number of new American olim since 1973, albeit at least in part because of the holdup from the coronavirus pandemic the previous year.