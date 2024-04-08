Photo Credit: Flash90

Israel’s Ministry of Immigration and Absorption noted a record in the number of immigrants who have arrived in Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza against Hamas.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, there has been an increase in the number of people seeking to immigrate to Israel, said the ministry. The numerical data show that since October 7, 2023 there has been a constant monthly increase in the number of immigrants to Israel.

Advertisement





Since October 7, 2023, a total of 12,745 immigrants have immigrated, including about 8,300 from Russia, about 900 from the US, about 400 from France and a similar number from Ukraine. Additional immigrants came from many countries around the world such as Cyprus, Belarus, Argentina, South Africa, Colombia, Australia and more.

The age range of the immigrants to Israel from around the world is wide and diverse, so for example, along with about 850 immigrants of retirement age, about 1,500 elementary and high school students arrived.

In October 2023, a total of 781 immigrants immigrated to Israel. In November 2023 the number doubled and soared to 1,466 immigrants. In December 2023 2,145 immigrants came to Israel and in the first quarter of 2024, the numbers hit a peak number of in March of 3,074 new immigrants.

The age range of the immigrants to Israel from around the world is wide and diverse, so for example, along with about 850 immigrants of retirement age, about 1,500 elementary and high school students arrived.