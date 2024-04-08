Photo Credit: Mark Treyger’s Facebook

Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York was booed on Sunday at a demonstration at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, across the street from the United Nations building in Manhattan, after he called on his audience to push for humanitarian aid for Gaza, in addition to demanding the release of the hostages.

At the NYC rally for the hostages, Rep. Jerry Nadler jeered for stressing need to increase humanitarian aid for the Palestinians. “We must do more because we are better than Hamas,” Nadler said, drawing loud boos. pic.twitter.com/GU1kSg4KnO — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) April 7, 2024

Advertisement





“As we remember the heinous crimes committed by Hamas, we must continue to press for lifesaving humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, too,” Nadler said and was received with a mix of cheers and jeers.

But the loudest boos followed Nadler’s call: “We must do more because we are better than Hamas. We must do more to bring food and assistance to those who are suffering.”

How Christian of him.

Jerrold Nadler, 76, a Democrat who represents midtown Manhattan (12th congressional district), is the oldest serving Jewish House member and as such is considered a good friend of Israel. But his appearance on Sunday proved once again that being a Jewish Democrat and being a friend of Israel are not necessarily the same.

One of the event’s organizers, Shany Granot-Lubaton, told the NY Times, “The minority who interfered with Nadler’s speech does not represent the Hostages Families Forum, nor the families themselves.”

למעלה מ10,000 אנשים, רובם המוחלט לא מכירים אף חטוף, יוצאים מהבית בבוקר ראשון אביבי בניו יורק – שלא חסרים בה דברים לעשות, ובוחרים ללכת להפגנה כדי לתמוך במשפחות החטופים ולצעוק איתם הכי חזק שאפשר למען האהובים שלהם, שהעולם ישמע.

רגעים שגורמים לי להרגיש שאנחנו באמת עם סגולה. pic.twitter.com/tauh7VxW0H — Shany Granot-Lubaton (שני גרנות-לובטון) (@ShanyGranot) April 8, 2024

And Nadler’s chief of staff Robert Gottheim told the Times, “We have to have humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people; that goes without saying.”

The thing is, when anti-Israel mobs rally in NYC and the rest of the US, they have nothing to say about releasing the hostages, who have practically disappeared from the US agenda. The administration’s priorities are getting Israel out of Gaza and boosting humanitarian aid. A Jewish lawmaker could focus on the needs of Jews at a demonstration supporting the hostages and Israel.