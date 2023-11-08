Photo Credit: Pixabay

A group of cowboys (yes, the real thing!) arrived this week from Montana and Arkansas to help out Israeli farmers who desperately need more hands to harvest their crops, as the war in Gaza continues to decimate the workforce.

Israeli farmers in the south, in particular, have been forced to leave their fields as Gaza rocket fire continues to rain down on their produce. In some cases, the farmers were ordered to leave by Israel Defense Forces for their own safety.

John Ploker, Ezekiel Strain and “Yosef” are from Montana; Luke Hutzler is from Huntsville, Arkansas. The four are possibly the very best representatives of true American spirit. Heroes.

“We’re just here to serve Israel any way we can,” the four said.

Those who bless Israel will themselves be blessed …