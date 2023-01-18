Photo Credit: ‘Crime Minister’ Facebook

The group Crime Minister was part of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement that helped usher in a new election in which a center to far left coalition took over for a year and a half, with Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc languishing on the opposition benches.

Now it appears that had the Netanyahu side won the 2021 election, Crime Minister would have used a scorched earth strategy to punish the country for its wrong vote. How do we know this? Because that’s what they did today.

So then, Israel had the November 2022 elections and Netanyahu won a solid 64-seat majority in the Knesset. And the coalition quickly went about introducing major reforms, most notably restoring the balance of the three branches of government–after three decades during which the Supreme Court usurped overwhelming powers over the people’s elected officials.

In case you were on a dreamy vacation in Tahiti in the past month or so, with no television, radio, newspapers, and certainly no Internet, the power elites in Israel for whom the court was the last vestige against the growing demographic gap between them and the folks who aren’t them––the children of immigrants from Arab countries, religious Jews, Haredim, and those living outside Tel Aviv––are not taking the reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) lying down.

There were protests, there were angry speeches, there were calls for insurrection and even angrier petitions by all the judges, prosecutors, and attorneys whose cheese is being moved by the new government. (“Who Moved My Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson, published in 1998, describes the way people react to a major change in their life, describing the reaction to those changes by two mice and two “Littlepeople,” who are hunting for “cheese.”)

On Wednesday morning, Crime Minister posted the following terrifying call to arms:

100 thousand protestors in the rain against a coup d’état is a lot or a little? Let’s talk numbers. In Israel, there are 17 thousand specialist doctors below retirement age. And their overwhelming majority are against a coup d’état. There are 190 endocrinologists in Israel. and over half a million diabetics. If only 100 of these doctors decide that it is better to organize a fellowship abroad than to have Avi Maoz educate their children while a terrorist supporter commands the police, that’s it. FULL COLLAPSE. Similarly, in Israel, there are 565 cardiologists, 265 oncologists… You don’t need 100 thousand, it’s enough to have 1000 experts who won’t agree to live here without court independence, and there won’t be modern medical services in Israel. As soon as there’s no medicine, what high-tech professional would stay here? When there’s no abundance of high-tech, what development center will remain here? This is how an economy collapses. The Israeli economy depends on a very small group, just over 100 thousand people, who keep the modern state together. And a large portion of them was in the square Saturday night. NO RIGHTS – COMPLETE COLLAPSE.

I didn’t call the above statement “terrifying” because anyone in his right mind, on the left or the right, would pay attention to this drivel. It terrified me because it defined in no uncertain words how far the extreme left is willing to go to hold on to its turf.

In 2005, some 8,500 Jews were evicted from their homes in Gush Katif, in the Gaza Strip, without a national referendum and with the enthusiastic support of all the leftist pillars of government, especially the courts. There were protests, but none of the exiles imagined that the way to prevent the cruelty against them would be by killing diabetics, heart patients, and cancer sufferers in return.

This is who the extreme leftists are: cruel, selfish, and above all, entitled.