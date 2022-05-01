Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Twenty-three-year-old Vyacheslav Golev was laid to rest Sunday in the Derech Chaim cemetery of Beit Shemesh, a victim of Palestinian Authority terrorism.

המאבטח שנרצח בפיגוע באריאל, ויאצ'יסלב גולב, מובא למנוחות בבית העלמין בבית שמש: "הגנת על המושב כחומה בצורה"@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/RwgV4Lw34m — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 1, 2022

Golev was serving as a security guard stationed late Friday night at the western entrance to the city of Ariel, together with his fiancée, when two Arab terrorists drove up, got out of the car, shot him at point-blank range and then got back in the car.

A former student at Ariel University, Golev had recently moved to live with his fiancée in the Samaria city.

Protecting his fiancée Victoria with his own body, Golev was already in very serious condition, but the two attackers weren’t through: they returned with knives and finished murdering the young Beit Shemesh resident before fleeing in their vehicle.

When medics arrived on the scene, they were unable to save the security guard; his fiancée, however, survived thanks to the heroism of her intended husband. She was taken to a hospital in post-traumatic shock.

Hundreds of friends, family members and colleagues came to escort Golev to his final resting place. His cousin Vladimir told him at graveside, “You served as an example of what a good person is in this world. You had such a big heart; we will all miss you very much.”

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov and Likud lawmaker Keti Shitrit also attended the ceremony.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Block focused on his bravery, telling him as he was laid to rest, “You are a hero, and you will be remembered as one. You died while protecting your fiancée and the people of Ariel.”

The two Palestinian Authority killers were captured Saturday evening in a joint operation by Israel Police, the IDF and Israeli Shin Bet domestic intelligence agents.

An accomplice was captured early Sunday, and Israeli military forces mapped the homes of the two terrorists for demolition.

“This wonderful couple was just beginning their life together; the heart breaks,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday during opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We will remember Vyacheslav, together with all of our heroes.”

Golev is survived by his fiancee, his parents and seven siblings.