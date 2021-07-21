Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadaz/TPS

Ben & Jerry’s Israel experienced a significant increase in the purchase of its ice cream in the country on Tuesday, 21% more than a regular day, after the global company announced a boycott on the Jewish state.

While boycotts of the Ben & Jerry’s brand are quickly sprouting at several locations around the globe after the company announced it would stop selling ice cream in Israel in an attempt to boycott Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, in Israel, the public is being urged to continue to buy the Israeli-produced brand.

Advertisement



Avi Zinger, the Israeli license owner, refused Ben and Jerry’s demand to end the Israeli company’s sale of its product in Judea and Samaria and lost his license, which will end at the end of 2022. Ben & Jerry’s in Israel announced that it will continue to sell the Israeli-produced ice cream throughout Israel and will not succumb to the pressure and boycott by Unilever and the global Ben & Jerry’s.

“Ice cream is not part of politics,” the company said.

“The public understands that at this difficult time the Israeli industry needs to be embraced,” the factory, situated in the south and the employer of some 160 workers, stated after seeing the uptick in sales.

“We are on our side and alongside the hundreds of Israeli workers who could be harmed by the global BDS pressures. As it was yesterday, so it is today – we will continue to sell throughout Israel and to all Israelis.”

“We call on everyone to stand by us and the hundreds of Israeli workers who may be harmed by the global BDS pressures. As it was yesterday, so it is today – we will continue to sell throughout Israel and to all Israelis,” Ben & Jerry’s Israel declared.

Member of Knesset (MK) Simcha Rothman urged Israelis “not to stop consuming Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, as long as Ben & Jerry’s Israel owns the brand.”

“They deserve their kudos for the insistence on not boycotting Judea and Samaria,” he said, noting that the owners of Ben & Jerry’s Global are Unilever.