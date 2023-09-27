Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

At least 33 children were injured Wednesday afternoon, including two seriously, and one moderately, when the bus in which they were riding in overturned on Route 395 at the Eshtaul intersection near Beit Shemesh.

The children on the bus ranged in age from eight to 12.

ראשוני: אוטובוס התהפך סמוך לאשתאול, כ-12 נפגעים במקום – בהם 2 במצב קשה@VeredPelman @moyshis (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות יוצרים) pic.twitter.com/Gn8T2WDtU8 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 27, 2023

From a preliminary investigation it appears that the bus arrived from the direction of Nes Harim to the Eshtaul intersection, veered to the right on the side of the road and overturned for a reason that has yet to be determined, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

Photos from the scene of the incident show the bus upside down on its side near a bend in the road.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the hurt children at the scene before evacuating them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center, both in Jerusalem.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident.

The area has been closed to traffic and police are investigating the incident.