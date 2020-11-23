Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021, the largest sports event in the State of Israel, will take place for the thirteenth time on February 19, 2021.

Like other leading world marathons, the event will take place in an innovative format, in keeping with Health Ministry guidelines.

Advertisement



The motto “All Running Together Separately” will be at the heart of the event, inviting all runners, amateurs and professionals alike, to excel and join thousands of other participants across the country at the same time, each one following a course designed especially for him or her.

The event is an initiative of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, produced by Kapaim, and will include a Marathon (42.195 km.), half-marathon (21.1 km.), 10 km. and 5 km. Race start times will begin at 6:30 AM.

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo said: “Tel Aviv-Yafo will not stop running! Despite the challenging times, the 13th Tel Aviv Marathon will take place and – like every year – Tel Aviv-Yafo will sport its tracksuits and running clothes for the city’s flagship sports event.

“Tel Aviv-Yafo has always been a city that has enabled and encouraged its residents to take part in sports activities, and we are happy that we continue to see a large number of runners on the city’s streets today. We will not all begin from the same starting point this year, but we will still feel together on the day of Israel’s largest sports festival. You are all invited to register for a suitable distance for you, and to take part in a running experience in a unique format.”

Runners will be able to register for the series of races online. Before race day, runners will receive a link to download a smartphone race app and participation instructions. On race day itself, the app will broadcast a start line ceremony, offer interactive monitoring of marathon routes and race times, provide encouraging messages and playlists, and enable viewing and sharing of photos captured along race routes. The app will also design a personalized certificate upon finishing the race.

All participants will connect to the app on race day, simultaneously running a localized route of their choice. Running routes may commence and finish next to participants’ home, place of work or any favored location.

Race kits will be distributed during the week preceding the marathon at several locations across the city, enabling runners to pick up kits easily and at their convenience. Home delivery will also be available for a supplementary charge. Kits will include: a drawstring bag, an official marathon running shirt, a personal runner number, a medal, a “finisher” sticker and various gifts.

More than 40,000 runners participated in the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon on February 2020. Participants enjoyed a stunning 42 km. route winding its way through the beating heart of the city, running through Sarona, Rabin Square, Old Jaffa and the white sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.

Ronen Salem, VP Marketing, Samsung Israel, said: “The Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon will break boundaries this year, taking place for the first time in a digital format and tens of thousands of runners participating across the country. Samsung is proud to lead the largest sports event in Israel again this year, and to encourage runners to reach their limit of their abilities. I wish all the runners luck and primarily good health.”

The Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021 will continue to embrace dozens of charities, support social engagement and giving back to the community, by offering runners to join the “Social Track” – using their participation to raise money for various organizations.

The “Social Track” enables every registered runner – participating in any race distance – to choose from a list of organizations, set a donation target, and call on friends and family to donate to their chosen charity. All donations will be made via the marathon website and be transferred in full to the respective organizations.

Organizations are regularly being added to the “Social Track,” enabling every runner to identify with and run for a cause. While running a marathon takes hours, a donation takes just a few minutes and can change an entire life.

The results of the marathon will be official and personal, but will not constitute competitive race times. Accordingly, winners and runners-up will not be announced.

Phone signal must be available during the race to operate the marathon app.