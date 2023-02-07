Photo Credit: Guy Yechiely

Two weeks ago, some 130 hi-tech companies encouraged (some say forced) their employees to go on a strike to protest the government’s judicial reform, warning that businesses in Israel, especially in hi-tech, would suffer from declining investments as a result of said reform.

But it appears that several major hi-tech companies operating in Tel Aviv have retained their faith in Israel’s central role in the world economy despite the reform, and have joined the municipality’s initiative to establish a business forum for the environment, climate, and sustainability. They include Check Point, Google, Imperva, Meta, Microsoft, Monday.com, Riskified, Salesforce, Tipalti, Unity (ironSource), Via, and Wix.

On Monday, the first discussion was held, chaired by Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai, with senior officials of the city’s leading hi-tech companies on establishing a joint leadership forum for developing innovative, groundbreaking solutions and projects of environmental, social, and economic value.

Tel Aviv is an active member of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group of 96 cities around the world (London, Boston, and Stockholm) representing one-twelfth of the world’s population and one-quarter of the global economy. C40 is focused on fighting the climate crisis and driving urban action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks while increasing the health, well-being, and economic opportunities of urban residents.

As part of these efforts, the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality published a plan of action to tackle climate change, providing a comprehensive picture of the city’s climate threats and details tasks to combat and manage the increase in heat loads and the changes in rainfall and its intensity.

The municipality also set goals for green growth with reduced carbon emissions, through renewable energy, sustainable transportation, green construction, and city afforestation. Around the world, businesses and cities are working together to realize these kinds of goals and ensure business and community resilience.

Mayor Huldai said: “The climate crisis is already here. The decisions we make now will impact the consequences of the crisis in the future. I welcome the willingness of the tech companies to join the leadership forum, to lead change. We are embarking together on a joint process in which we will create groundbreaking projects for the city and its residents, in a joint effort for the sake of the climate and the environment.”