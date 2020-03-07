Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

The State of Israel reached 23 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Saturday evening, including a 38-year-old patient who is fighting for his life.

In the Palestinian Authority, there 19 confirmed cases of the virus in Bethlehem alone, with 21 hotel employees suspected of having been infected; they were transferred last week to Israel for testing, according to TPS.

On Saturday evening, Patient 23 who was confirmed as infected, is an Israeli resident in Tel Aviv who traveled to Venice, Italy on Feb. 22, returning to Israel on Feb. 29.

He entered immediate self-quarantine at his home in accordance with Health Ministry regulations and only left to vote at the special “quarantine voting booth,” but has since tested positive for the virus.