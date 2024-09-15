Photo Credit: Alex Kolomoisky/POOL

The cabinet is expected to adopt in its Sunday meeting the recommendations of the public committee established by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and chaired by Prof. Aviad HaCohen. The committee has been discussing responses to the needs of Israelis affected by the October 7 massacre who have not received a satisfactory response so far.

The committee recommends providing a response to the tune of NIS 1 billion ($270.2 million) to populations that have not been defined as victims of hostilities, including bereaved families, families of hostages, siblings, and children of released hostages, and residents of the southern town of Ofakim, alongside populations that have been defined as victims of hostilities but who do not meet the criteria for disability.

The responses include grants and a rehabilitation basket. The grant is divided into three levels, ranging from a grant of NIS 7,180 ($1,936) for an adult and NIS 1,436 ($387) for a child, up to NIS 28,720 ($7,744) for an adult and NIS 5,744 ($1,549) for a child. The rehabilitation basket will be awarded to those who meet the appropriate criteria and will range from NIS 7,300 ($1,968) to NIS 30,000 ($8,089).

Finance Minister Smotrich said: “Today we are bringing to the government a very important decision. The terrible massacre that happened to us on the day of Simchat Torah affected many populations in the State of Israel in an unprecedented way. Starting from the first days of the war, I followed an expansive civil policy and we worked to help and provide as wide an envelope as possible to all citizens of Israel and in particular to those who were personally harmed on that day.

“As part of this effort, I appointed Professor Aviad HaCohen to head a public committee to discuss the use of grants and make sure that the grants reach everyone. The government will approve the committee’s conclusions today, and in doing so we will continue to give the citizens of Israel the appropriate and broad framework to deal with the consequences of the unbearably difficult events we experienced on the day of Simchat Torah.

“I thank Prof. HaCohen and all the members of the committee for their valuable work. Together with my fellow members of the government, we will continue to work together to help recover and restore the security of the citizens of Israel in the south and the north. Together, with God’s help, we will win.”

