The foreign ministers of the Republic of Cyprus, Hellenic Republic, State of Israel plus the United States held a virtual meeting Monday (May 9) to “reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said a joint statement from the three nations.

The ministers condemned the “recent horrific terror attacks against Israelis, including the May 5 terror attack in Elad,” said the statement, released by the Governments of the United States, the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel on the occasion of Monday’s 3+1 Virtual Foreign Ministerial.

“In a critical period for Europe, the United States, and the world,” the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 3+1 format (including Israel, Greece, Cyprus and the US).

The ministers resolved to intensify their cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness, and counterterrorism, contributing to resilience, energy security, and interconnectivity in the region.

“The 3+1 support additional initiatives such as the Negev Summit that promote cooperation in the region.

The ministers decided to develop a roadmap with tangible deliverables for the coming year and to set the stage for a follow-on meeting before the end of 2022.