The Israeli government is set to approve a call up for 50,000 more IDF reservists, expanding the approved enlistment from 300,000 at the start of the war on October 7, to 350,000, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

There has been no confirmation from the IDF, nor from government sources.

The move was taken in response to the ongoing requirements of military operations in Gaza. It also comes as the IDF is preparing for what appears to be an increasingly likely all-out war in the north with Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist army.

IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi told military commanders and fire officials in northern Gaza on Tuesday that Israel is “approaching the point where a decision will have to be made.”

Halevi issued the warning while conducting a tour and situational assessment on the northern border following escalations in rocket, missile and explosive combat drone attacks that sparked dozens of wildfires across northern Israel.

Speaking during a visit to Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday morning in the aftermath of the fires, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, “Yesterday the ground burned here — but ground also burned in Lebanon.

“We are prepared for very intense action in the north,” he said.