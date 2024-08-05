Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi has approved operational plans for “various scenarios” following a situational assessment, according to a terse statement issued by the IDF Monday evening.

The situational assessment was held with the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command and other commanders from the General Staff Forum.

Earlier in the day, Halevi met with US CENTCOM (Central Command) chief General Mike Kurilla, who is in Israel to coordinate the American military response with other allies and with Israeli military forces ahead of an expected attack on Israel by Iran and its proxies.

Halevi and Kurilla discussed “security-strategic issues and shared assessments in the region,” the IDF said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also met with Kurilla together with Halevi at the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The visit by @CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at this time, is a direct translation of U.S. support for Israel into action. The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakeable. In my meeting with General Kurilla and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt.… pic.twitter.com/AY9XpsoLnA — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 5, 2024

Their discussion focused on the coordination of defense cooperation between the respective establishments and militaries, Gallant’s office said.

They also discussed ways to expand the international coalition facing aggressive activities by Iran and its proxies against Israel, and destabilizing the Middle East region.

Gallant said in a statement that Kurilla’s visit “is a direct translation of US support for Israel into action. The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakeable.”

