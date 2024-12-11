Photo Credit: Dror Sithakol / Lense Productions

Israel’s technological mastery and resilience were the focus Wednesday at the first International Defense Tech Summit, hosted by the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and Tel Aviv University’s Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology & Security.

Top minds from the defense industry, academia, startups and the world of venture capital listened as Sequoia Capital Global partner Shaun Maguire discussed his vision for Israel’s future in defense technology, underscoring the importance of the country’s shift toward manufacturing independence.

Advertisement





Maguire focused on the intersection of technological innovation and national security, emphasizing that Israel’s continued success in military and civilian tech sectors is deeply intertwined with the country’s strategy of fostering competition and innovation at all levels.

“In the near future, Israel can be more self-reliant in manufacturing,” said Maguire.

“Given the current global landscape and the pressures of boycotts, Israel must continue to invest in manufacturing independence. This will help ensure long-term security and stability.”

Maguire also acknowledged the growing international recognition of Israel’s technological prowess, particularly in the Gulf states.

“It’s no surprise that countries like the UAE are adopting Israeli technologies,” he noted, referencing the significant strides made under the Abraham Accords. “Israel has a lot to offer, and its success in securing four agreements under the Accords reflects that.”

The summit also highlighted a shift in attitudes towards defense tech, which has become one of the hottest fields for venture capital investment as global conflicts – such as the war in Ukraine – and Israel’s own security challenges have escalated.

Maguire explained how dual-use technologies—those serving both civilian and military purposes—are especially in demand, with startups increasingly finding ways to channel their innovations into the defense sector.

He also expressed optimism about Israel’s leadership in fields like quantum computing and AI. “Israel is not only keeping pace but is among the global leaders in these critical areas,” he said. “Israeli companies are already excelling, and I believe the best is yet to come.”

The message was clear: Israel is not only resilient in the face of external pressures but is poised to lead the world in the next generation of defense technologies. By investing in self-reliance, fostering innovation, and embracing partnerships like the Abraham Accords, Israel continues to secure its place as a technological powerhouse on the global stage.

Maguire’s remarks were part of a broader discussion on Israel’s future role in shaping global defense technologies.

Notable participants included Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, founder of the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop, IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of DDR&D.

Share this article on WhatsApp: