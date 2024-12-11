Photo Credit: IDF
Maghazi residents in central Gaza ordered to evacuate after rocket fire launched at Israel from their area.

Residents of central Gaza were ordered to evacuate Wednesday after terrorists launched two separate rocket attacks at Israel from the area.

Red Alert sirens were trigged about 10 seconds before two rockets were fired from central Gaza at around 7:30 am; both landed in open areas and no physical injuries were reported.

Barely an hour later, two more rockets were fired – also from central Gaza – but this time were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

“Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol,” the IDF said.

A short time after the second attack, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee told residents of Maghazi in central Gaza to evacuate.

“To all residents of the Gaza Strip located in Blocks 2232, 2244, 2245, 2343, 2340 (Maghazi area): Terrorist organizations are once again firing rockets towards the State of Israel from your area,” Adraee warned in a post on the X social media platform.

“This specific area has been warned several times in the past,” he noted.

“For your safety, you are requested to evacuate this area immediately and move to the humanitarian area.”

Israeli Defense Forces have mostly succeeded in stopping the massive barrages of rocket fire that threatened Israelis for so long.

However, sporadic rocket fire is still emanating from the budding terrorist state across Israel’s southern border even after 14 months of warfare to eliminate the threat.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

