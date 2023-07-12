Photo Credit: Rebecca Moninghoff / Pixabay

As part of the National Bio-Convergence Program, the

Israel Innovation Authority has announced a NIS 113 million tender for the establishment of a center that will provide research and development infrastructure for bio-devices based

on bio-chips.

The tender is intended to help establish Israel as a global leader in bio-convergence.

Advertisement





Interested companies and organizations are encouraged to submit their funding requests to the Israel Innovation Authority and contribute to the advancement of this transformative industry.

The tender is directed at companies dedicated to developing key service infrastructure for companies that develop bio-devices such as environmental diagnostic sensors, smart implants for treatment and diagnostics, lab-on-chip and organ-on-chip technologies.

Bio-convergence represents the integration of biology and life sciences with engineering and software technologies. This rapidly expanding field holds immense promise across various

sectors, including medicine, environment, climate, energy, agriculture, food, security, to name a few. Bio-convergence is expected to lead development and manufacturing in these sectors

over the next few years.

“The field of bio-convergence has great potential to be a growth engine and a source of diversification for Israeli industry,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

“As a world leader in technology and innovation, it is crucial that Israel stays ahead in a constantly changing technological landscape and amidst fierce global competition.

“This tender is of great significance, not only in terms of the substantial budget, but also in its ability to promote this

sector. Eventually, we are looking to establish a unique and internationally renowned center that will drive the Israeli ecosystem forward and foster the emergence of a new sector within the country’s thriving high-tech industry,” he added.