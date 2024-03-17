Photo Credit: Gili Yaari / Flash 90

Israel’s government cabinet unanimously approved the establishment of an annual day of remembrance to mark the October 7 massacre by some 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists who left at least 1,200 people dead, thousands more wounded and 253 others who were abducted and dragged into Gaza captivity.

Of those, more than 100 are still being held by the terrorist organization. To date, 249 IDF soldiers have been killed in action since the start of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza, intended to destroy the military and governing abilities of Hamas, rescue the hostages and ensure the enclave can never again be the source of a threat to the Jewish State.

Advertisement





The cabinet set the 24th day of the Hebrew month of Tishrei — the day after the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah in Israel, and the second day of Simchat Torah in Diaspora Jewish communities — as Israel’s National October 7 Remembrance Day.

Two state ceremonies will be held to honor the memories of the IDF soldiers who fell since the start of the October 7 war and those of the civilians who were tortured and slaughtered by the barbarians during the invasion.

Because 24 Tishrei this year falls on the Sabbath (Shabbat), the 2024 National October 7 Remembrance Day will be held instead on the secular date of massacre, October 7, 2024.