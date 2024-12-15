Photo Credit: Elad Malka / Israel Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Israel Katz has called on the government to increase Israel’s defense budget in light on the ongoing threats faced by the Jewish State.

Katz raised the issue Sunday morning with members of the Nagel Commission while discussing the defense budget and force building.

The Nagel Commission, headed by Brigadier General (Res.) Prof. Yaakov Nagel, was established earlier this year at the instruction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to determine the direction of Israel’s military force for the next ten years, along with the budget implications and economic impact of that decision.

Defense Ministry Director General Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram, Brigadier General (Res.) Efi Eitam, Ms. Michal Abadi – Boyanjo, Col. (Res.) Avital Dreilinger, Mr. Kobi Haber, Ms. Liora Tushinsky, Col. (Res.) Talia Lankari, Major General (Res.) Amikam Norkin, Prof. Idit Solberg, and Lt. Gen. (Res.) Maharan Prozenfar all participated in the meeting.

Katz reviewed the many threats and challenges that the State of Israel faces, with a particular emphasis on the seven-front war being waged by Israel against the “axis of evil” led by Iran.

During the meeting, the minister outlined three central principles of the State of Israel’s security policy according to which the defense budget should be increased in the face of the escalating threats:

1. Act against any threat of destruction to the State of Israel.

2. Israel will not ask anyone to fight in its place.

3. Israel must be able to defend itself on its own against any threat, with the backing and support of the United States.

“Israel must be able to defend itself, on its own, against any threat,” Katz said.

“The immediate risks to the country have not disappeared, and the recent developments in Syria are increasing the intensity of the threat despite the moderate appearance that the rebel leaders claim to present,” he warned.

“Israel is in the midst of a historic campaign for its security and the future of the region, with threats that are diverse and spread across all sectors: in the north, south, and east.

“To win on all fronts and maintain our military superiority, the defense budget must be increased,” Katz emphasized.

“We will work to ensure that the IDF and the defense establishment have all the resources necessary to face the many challenges, strengthen our strength, and establish Israel’s status as a regional power. The security of the State of Israel will remain the top national priority, and we will do everything necessary to secure our future.”

