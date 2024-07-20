Photo Credit: Maayan Toef / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Saturday night that Yemen’s Port of Hudaydah, attacked earlier in the day by the Israeli Air Force, was anything but an “innocent port” and urged world leaders to support Israel in fighting Iran and its Yemeni proxies, the Houthis.



“From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that Israel would harm anyone who harms us,” Netanyahu said. “The port we attacked is not an innocent port. It was used for military purposes as an entry point for deadly weapons supplied by Iran.”

Advertisement





IDF Attacks Houthis in Yemeni Port of Hudaydah

The prime minister added that Saturday’s attack “came in direct response to the drone attack in which an Israeli citizen was killed and other civilians were injured,” early Friday morning.

“For the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against Israel,” he pointed out.

“The Houthis are an integral part of Iran’s axis of evil. This axis works not only against Israel, it threatens the peace of the entire world.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: