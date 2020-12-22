Photo Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu via Facebook

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went straight to the podium once it became clear there was no way out but to go back to the campaign trail. He addressed the country in brief remarks Tuesday night in a live feed via Facebook after a day in which a Knesset vote confirmed the news that Israel once again will return to the polls for the fourth time in less than two years, this time on March 23, 2021.

(remarks are in Hebrew)



Advertisement



Netanyahu said the choice for Israeli voters is clear: either a Leftist government under Yair Lapid, or a right-wing government led by his Likud party. “There’s no other choice,” he said. “The only way to make sure there is a right-wing government this time is to vote for the Likud,” he underlined. “That is the only way.”

Here’s an excerpt via Twitter for those who don’t have Facebook:

הדרך היחידה להביא ממשלת ימין-על-מלא ולהגשים את כל החלומות של הימין זה להצביע רק לליכוד, כי כל הפוליטיקאים חייבים את לפיד והשמאל כדי להרכיב ממשלה. pic.twitter.com/SFqOOgifZ7 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 22, 2020

“We will win the election for two reasons,” Netanyahu said.

“One: Our great leadership and achievements (vaccines, peace agreements, a strong economy), and Two: There are many politicians, but none of them can form a government without a Lapid and left-wing parties.

“The only way to bring about a full-fledged right-wing government, without left-wing parties, without Lapid, is to vote only for the Likud.”

Earlier in the evening, the prime minister said, the cabinet approved his proposal for NIS 40 million in funding to assist and strengthen the communities of Judea and Samaria, and a plan of NIS 230 million to strengthen and develop Ashkelon. “We continue to strengthen Israel!” he added.