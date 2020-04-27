Photo Credit: courtesy, Tetavi

Using a new Israeli invention, a hologram of the president wishing Israelis well — including a souvenir — comes to mobile devices.

“Thank you for inviting me to come and visit you – safely. How are you celebrating Yom Haatzmaut,” President Reuven Rivlin will ask people who choose to connect to the unique hologram in their own homes to celebrate Israel’s 72nd Independence Day.

“I remember the first Yom Haatzmaut, the day that Israel’s flag was first raised to the top of the flagpole. We felt like we were witnessing a miracle,” he tells the viewers, saying, “and here we are today, 72 years later and I am together with you. In truth, it is really moving. Yom Atzma’ut Sameach, my dear ones!”

The president will come to people’s homes through an innovative Israeli development that brings the hologram to mobile devices, and at the end of his message, people can take a picture with the president as a memento and share it.

The ability to see the president in augmented reality (AR) on mobile devices without the need for downloading an app was developed by Tetavi and Nimrod Shapiro, who uses unique artificial intelligence, hardware and software to create holograms and 3D models.

To link to the president’s greeting, click here

The “AR” experience is optimized on the following devices, or similar: iPhone 7 and above, Samsung S8, A50 and above, and LG G5 and above. Connection using Chrome is recommended For Android devices, and Safari for iOS users. For the best results, the room should be well lit and a Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

The size of the president’s hologram can be changed on the screen using two fingers. To take a picture with the president at the end of the film, the software engineers recommend putting yourself next to the president and to ask someone else to take the picture.

Enjoy!