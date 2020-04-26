Photo Credit: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay

Good news for Israelis: restrictions on movement will be lifted after Yom Ha’Atzma’ut (Israeli Independence Day) for those who are exercising or involved in sports activities.

Effective Thursday morning, Israelis will be able to move more than 500 meters (about a third of a mile) from their homes when they’re engaging in sports activities or exercise.

Organized sports are also to be allowed on condition the “two meter” distance between participants will be observed, as will other hygiene rules.

Cabinet ministers voted this weekend to lift the restrictions immediately but reached a compromise with Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov to delay the effective date until after Yom Ha’Atzma’ut.