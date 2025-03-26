Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / MFA

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned on Tuesday that Israel is not willing to “wait forever” for Hamas to free the 59 hostages still held by the terrorists in Gaza.

During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with his Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sa’ar emphasized that an Israeli victory over its enemies is crucial.

In his remarks, Sa’ar quoted the late Prime Minister Golda Meir, who once pointed out that if the Arabs lay down their weapons, there will be no more war, but if Israel lays down its weapons, there will be no more Israel.

“Hamas, which insists on continuing to hold hostages and refuses to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, is pushing for the renewal of war in Gaza,” Sa’ar warned.

“Israel will no longer tolerate the ongoing threat to its security and civilians from Gaza,” he said.

“In addition to the IDF’s operations in Gaza, which remain limited for now, we are still allowing negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement to extend the ceasefire and release the hostages. But we will not wait forever.”

