Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
The trapped people from the ATV took refuge on the roof of the vehicle. Dec. 16, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance team responded to an emergency at an agricultural crossing near Kfar Chassidim where an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was submerged in a flooded area.

Kfar Hasidim is a moshav located southeast of Haifa in northern Israel.

Regional Director of United Hatzalah’s Carmel region Naftali Rotenberg reported: “United Hatzalah volunteers were working together with firefighters and municipal rescue teams to rescue the trapped people from the ATV who had taken refuge on the roof of the vehicle.”

