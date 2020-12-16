Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

On Wednesday afternoon, United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance team responded to an emergency at an agricultural crossing near Kfar Chassidim where an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was submerged in a flooded area.

Kfar Hasidim is a moshav located southeast of Haifa in northern Israel.

Advertisement



Regional Director of United Hatzalah’s Carmel region Naftali Rotenberg reported: “United Hatzalah volunteers were working together with firefighters and municipal rescue teams to rescue the trapped people from the ATV who had taken refuge on the roof of the vehicle.”