A bill submitted by MK Etty Atia (Likud) requiring all trains to carry defibrillators was unanimously passed on Wednesday in its first reading in the Knesset plenum.

The bill aims to add trains to the list of public places that are required to carry defibrillators.

Defibrillators are critical life-saving devices that can restore normal heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest through controlled electric shocks. The application of a defibrillator, especially within the first few minutes of the incident, can dramatically increase survival rates.

United Hatzalah praised MK Atia for submitting the bill and called on all members of Knesset to support its passage into law.

“This is a significant step toward saving lives in Israel,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah.



“This bill ensures that life-saving treatment will be immediately available to anyone experiencing a cardiac emergency on a train, providing vital care in those critical first moments.”



