Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

IDF Major-General Doron Almog (ret.) will be the next chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI). His appointment must still be approved in a vote of nine out of ten at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency next month in Jerusalem.

JAFI’s selection committee voted Thursday to choose Almog to lead the agency after a long, drawn-out process that began when former chairperson Isaac Herzog became Israel’s new president in June 2021.

Advertisement



“The Jewish Federations of North America congratulate Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog on his nomination today as the next Chairman of the Executive of our partner, The Jewish Agency for Israel,” said the Jewish Federations of North America in an official statement of congratulations. “We are very excited to begin partnering closely with Doron, a highly admired professional who has dedicated his life to the Jewish People, tikkun olam and empowering the most vulnerable in Israeli society, values that our North American Jewish community deeply cherishes.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Almog’s predecessor, likewise conveyed his congratulations, saying,”This is a very important role that aims to connect the State of Israel to the Diaspora. I’m certain that his experience and his abilities will take this important organization far. Good luck!”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he is “very happy” that Almog was chosen for the post. “Almog represents everything that’s good about Israel. Almog represents military and civil heroism, a deep love for the Israeli people, the country and people in general… “I wish Doron great success in connecting the Jewish people to the State of Israel and raising Israel’s image in the world.”

Almog, 71, is the founder and chairperson of ADI (formerly ALEH) Negev Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village, named in memory of Eran, late son of Doron and Didi Almog, who was born with severe autism and other disabilities. Eran was named for Almog’s brother Eran, who fell in action during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The former OC Southern Command chief, who was tasked with securing Israel’s southern border with Gaza in the early 2000s, received the 2016 Israel Prize for lifetime achievement and contributions to society and Israel.

Almog was also asked by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2012 to direct the headquarters for the Economic and Community Development of the Negev Bedouin.

“Doron Almog is a very worthy candidate for chairman of the Jewish Agency,” said Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern, who was also a candidate for the post. “I wish him success in the important task he is headed towards.”

Other candidates for the position included former MK Ruth Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former Israel Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former Israel Ambassador to the US Michael Oren, Belgian businessperson Roby Spiegel, former government minister Omer Yankelevich, Anu Museum chairperson Irina Nevzlin, former Israel Consul-General to New York Dani Dayan, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Dani Dayan recused himself from the candidacy, however, to take a position as chairperson of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem.