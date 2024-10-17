Photo Credit: IDF

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded over the first day of the week-long holiday of Sukkot, the IDF announced Thursday night.

בצל השמחה על חיסול סינוואר אנחנו מתבשרים על בשורה קשה מאוד מהלחימה בלבנון הלילה. 5 לוחמי סיירת גולני נפלו הלילה.

רס״ן אופק בכר, בן 24 מנס ציונה, סרן אלעד סימן טוב, בן 23 מצופים, סמ״ר אלישיב איתן וידר, בן 22 מירושלים, סמ״ר יעקב הלל, בן 21 מירושלים וסמ״ר יהודה דרור יהלום, בן 21… pic.twitter.com/9KUlQsA4Ji — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 17, 2024

The following fighters were killed during military operations in Lebanon, the IDF said.

* Major Ofek Bachar, aged 24, from Ness Ziona, a Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

* Captain Elad Siman Tov, aged 23, from Tzofim, a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

* Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a Squad Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

* Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, aged 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon, and

* Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom, aged 21, from Hebron, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

An IDF officer and two more soldiers from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit were severely injured in the same incident that took the lives of the above soldiers.

In southern Lebanon, a soldier from the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion was severely injured Wednesday during separate combat operations.

On Thursday, a reservist officer and two reservist soldiers from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Combat Engineering Corps was severely wounded during combat in southern Lebanon.

A reservist soldier from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Logistics Corps, was also severely wounded during combat on Thursday in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment, their families have been notified, the IDF said.

In southern Gaza, a soldier from the IDF’s 450th (Squad-Commander Training) Battalion, Bislach Brigade, was severely injured on Wednesday during combat operations.

Over the past day, IDF troops and the IAF eliminated more than 45 terrorists and dismantled more than 150 Hezbollah terror targets, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and terror infrastructure sites. IDF soldiers conducting targeted, ground raids also located large quantities of weapons in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day in Gaza, IDF troops eliminated armed terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah. During operational activity in northern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist cell and located a large number of weapons, including hand-grenades, AK-47s, explosives and mortars.

IDF troops also continue operating to expose and dismantle terror infrastructure, as well as eliminate terrorists, in central Gaza. Over the past day, IDF troops began operational activity in the outksirts of Nuseirat and Al Bureij.

