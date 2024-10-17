Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered safe passage out of Gaza for terrorists and “civilians” who lay down their arms and free Israel’s hostages Thursday night, in remarks following the elimination of Hamas “absolute leader” Yahya Sinwar.

Transcript follows the video.



“Citizens of Israel,

A year ago we celebrated Sukkot. At that exact time, Yahya Sinwar was engaged in final preparations for the October 7 massacre.

Advertisement





I stand before you today to inform you that Yahya Sinwar has been eliminated.

The person who committed the most terrible massacre in the history of our nation since the Holocaust, the mass murderer who murdered thousands of Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of our citizens, was eliminated today by our heroic soldiers.

“Today, as we promised to do, we closed the account with him. Today evil has suffered a heavy blow, but the task before us is not yet complete.

“To the dear families of the abductees I say,’This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with all our strength until the return home of all your loved ones, who are our loved ones. This is our highest commitment. This is my highest commitment.’

“To the residents of Gaza I say, ‘Sinwar ruined your life. He told you he was a lion, but in reality he was hiding in a dark den, and he was killed when he fled in a panic from our soldiers. His elimination is an important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas. I say again, in the clearest way: Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny.’

“To the Hamas terrorists I say, ‘Your leaders are fleeing and they will be eliminated. I call on everyone who holds our hostages: Whoever lays down his weapon and returns our hostages, we will allow him to go out and live. At the same time, I say whoever harms our hostages, his blood is on his own head. We will reckon with him.’

“The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals and it brings the end of the war closer.

“To the people of the region I say, ‘In Gaza, in Beirut, throughout the entire region, the darkness is receding and the light is emerging. Deif, Haniyeh, Sinwar, Nasrallah, Mohsen, Aqil and many of their associates are not.

“I call upon the people of the region: We have a great opportunity to stop the axis of evil and create a different future. A future of peace, a future of prosperity in the entire region. Together we can ward off the curse and promote the blessing.

“It is now clear to everyone, in Israel and in the world, why we insisted on not ending the war. Why we insisted, in the face of all the pressures, to enter Rafah, the fortified stronghold of Hamas where Sinwar and many of the murderers hid.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the soldiers of the IDF and the Shin Bet and their commanders, for their determined and courageous action. There are no better.

“Today we again made clear what happens to those who hurt us. Today we once again showed the world the victory of good over evil. But the war, my friends, is not over yet. It is difficult, and it is exacting a heavy price from us.

“I express my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families who lost their loved ones. I embrace the families of our fallen heroes. Their supreme sacrifice, including in the last few days, brings us closer to victory.

“As King David said, ‘I will pursue my enemies and destroy them, and I will not return until their end.’

“Citizens of Israel,

“We are in the war of revival. Big challenges are still ahead. We are required to maintain resilience, the unity of the ranks, courage, and a firm stand.

“ogether we will fight, and with God’s help together we will win.’

Share this article on WhatsApp: