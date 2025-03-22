Photo Credit: CUMTA

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a hypersonic ballistic missile attack from Yemen late Friday night; another Houthi missile fired late Saturday afternoon fell short and landed instead in Saudi Arabia, a defense source said.

Red Alert sirens were triggered at around 10:30 pm Friday night in dozens of towns and cities across central Israel, from as far east as Kiryat Arba and Hebron, Gush Etzion and Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit and Mevasseret Zion, to Modi’in and Samaria in the north, and Lod, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona and Rehovot in the west, along the Mediterranean coast.

No Red Alert siren was triggered on Saturday because there was no risk of injury from the missile, nor from shrapnel falling from the interception.

No injuries or property damage was reported. It’s not clear why the second missile landed short.

