Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

A drone caused a large explosion at an elementary school in Eilat on Thursday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

דובר צה"ל: לפני זמן קצר פגע כלי טיס בלתי מאויש במבנה אזרחי בעיר אילת. זהות הכלי ופרטי האירוע בבדיקה. pic.twitter.com/AqWiESrUuz — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 9, 2023

“A UAV hit a civilian building in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel. The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review,” said the IDF. According to a YNet report, it is believed that the drone was launched by the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis are Iranian proxies. The drone was a Samad-3, that contains a warhead of between 10 to 20 kilograms.

No injuries were reported but Magen David Adom medics treated seven people suffering from anxiety.

“A short time ago, there was an explosion at the Tze’elim School in Eilat. Fortunately, there were no physical injuries,” said Education Minister Yoav Kisch in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The only children at the school at the time of the explosion were special education students who were in the bomb shelter, said Kisch.

“I spoke with the mayor of Eilat, Eli Lankri, and with officials of the Ministry of Education in the city and they updated me on the details and the steps being taken,” he added.

Lankri ordered the cancelation of all public events set to take place on Thursday, the Eilat Municipality announced.