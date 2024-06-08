Photo Credit: courtesy

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi has announced that Special Forces Yamam squad commander Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora was killed on Saturday while rescuing Israeli hostages from a civilian apartment where they were being held in central Gaza.

Arnon was part of the force that broke into the apartment where the hostages were being held, was severely injured during the battle and later died of his wounds in the hospital.

“Arnon Zamora, 36, a brave and valuable officer, left behind a wife and two children,” Halevi said. “On October 7th, he led the battle at the Yad Mordechai Junction, eliminating dozens of terrorists and preventing the terrorists from infiltrating northwards. He then went on to fight in the battle at Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Kibbutz Be’eri.”

Halevi spoke with the commander of the Yamam Unit, Assistant Commissioner “H” at the end of the complex operation, expressing his “great appreciation for the brave and determined action of the unit’s forces” in the rescue operation and throughout the war.

The Chief of Staff and the Yamam Unit commander together decided to name the rescue operation “Operation Arnon” in recognition of Zamora’s sacrifice and the performance of his unit throughout the war.

“The IDF mourns the fallen Israel Police ‘Yamam’ (National Counter-Terrorism Unit) Squad Commander, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora,”the IDF said in a separate statement. “Arnon is an Israeli hero, who loved and protected his country. He led the force that rescued the four hostages from the central Gaza Strip and returned them to Israel. The IDF salutes his memory.

“The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to Arnon’s family at this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also issued a heartfelt statement on the fallen commander.

“I salute Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, Commander in the elite Yamam Unit, who fell while leading a daring operation to rescue four hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He lived and fell a hero. My heart and thoughts are with his loved ones and soldiers. May his memory be a blessing.”

The minister also praised the unit that Zamora commanded, noting their daring and courage in carrying out the mission to rescue the hostages.

“This is one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel’s defense establishment,” he said.

“IDF, ISA (Shin Bet) and Special Forces, as well as the forces who supported them [those in the field] have conducted an unprecedented operation, daring in nature, planned brilliantly and executed in an extraordinary fashion … Our troops showed so much courage, operating under heavy fire in the most complex [urban environment in Gaza].

“I do not remember having completed operations of this kind, at this intensity and with this level of cooperation and success.”

“We will do everything possible to return all the hostages home. This morning not only did we have a successful operation but also an opportunity to fulfill the goals of this war.”